Blue Cross Blue Shield waiving COVID-19 cost-sharing, inpatient deductibles, copays for members

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Blue Cross Blue Shield is waiving cost-sharing for treatment of COVID-19, including coverage for testing, treatment, and inpatient hospital stays.

In addition, inpatient deductibles, copays and co-insurance are waived if a member is admitted to a hospital diagnosed with COVID-19.

BCBS is also expanding access to telehealth to provide remote consultations from physicians and nurse practitioners, as well as physical, speech and occupational therapists for those who want to limit their exposure.

Telehealth can also serve as an initial screening for BCBS members who need to be tested for COVID-19.