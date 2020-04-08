Blood banks seeking recovered COVID-19 patients to potentially help people fight off the virus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - The Food and Drug Administration is leading an experiment that could potentially save lives.

Medical experts believe patients who have recovered from COVID-19 may be able to help those who haven't.

"This is what they need," said Chuck Borcher. He's talking about blood. "I'm 75 years old." Blood gives all of us life, but for Chuck, it's given his life meaning.

"I don't give whole blood," he said. "I give platelets."

Chuck said he's been donating for nearly half a century, "since God was a little boy. I have no idea -- maybe -- let's see -- 40 years?"

But fewer people are following Chuck's lead right now, and blood banks are running dangerously low on supplies.

"We are continuing to encourage all of our community to donate blood," said LifeSouth District Community Coordinator Eric Franchois.

Chuck said he may be afraid of needles, but giving blood isn't scary. This brave act may soon help others fighting the coronavirus.

LifeSouth is one of North Alabama's blood banks working with medical centers to collect plasma from patients who have recovered fully from COVID-19.

"It may contain extra antibodies that might help boost that patients immune system to help them fight off the virus," said Eric.

LifeSouth said patients can donate plasma if they have not had symptoms for at least 14 days and follow-up tests are negative -- or after 28 days without symptoms. Plasma is the liquid version of your blood.

"This is a really great opportunity if you have the chance to recover from COVID-19 -- a different way to give back," said Eric.

Chuck is still healthy and hopes his gift can help others get there too.

"They can't get it any other way but through donation," said Chuck.

Potential donors who have recovered from COVID-19 can contact your local blood bank. Email medicaloffice@lifesouth.org or call 888-795-2707 for details.