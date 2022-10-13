(WHNT) — Updated, or bivalent, COVID-19 boosters are now available for children ages 5-11, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).

ADPH says the new boosters were approved for this age bracket by both the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Breaking it down further, ADPH says Pfizer-BioNTech’s bivalent booster is approved for ages 5 to 11, while Moderna is available to those 6 to 17.

The new shots add protein components from the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants to “restore protection that has waned since previous vaccination and targets recent Omicron variants that are more transmissible and immune-evading.”

The updated boosters are only available to those who have completed a primary vaccine series.

“Parents should consider boosting their child, especially if their child or someone in the family is at high risk or just to prevent them from any side effects from COVID that could keep your child home from school,” said Dr. Wes Stubblefield, ADPH’s medical officer.

According to ADPH’s COVID-19 Dashboard, there have been 6,451,950 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Alabama since they became available. Just 14.6% of those were in children ages 5 to 11.

Learn more about COVID-19 boosters and vaccine providers at alabamapublichealth.gov.