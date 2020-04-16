Birmingham Zoo asking for donations amid coronavirus outbreak

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Birmingham Zoo announced its emergency animal fund specifically for taking care of and feeding their animals.

President and CEO of the Birmingham Zoo, Chris Pfefferkorn, says at this time, a donation of any amount helps tremendously.

“Any amount matters. we had one boy donate his allowance to the zoo and his mom matched his allowance to increase his donation,” said Pfefferkorn.

He says during this financially trying time, they’re counting on the public to help get them through.

Anyone can donate by going to their website to find a popup message directing you to donation methods.