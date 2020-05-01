Birmingham VA still providing mental health resources for veterans

The US Department of Veterans Affairs building is seen in Washington, DC, on July 22, 2019. (Photo by Alastair Pike / AFP) (Photo credit should read ALASTAIR PIKE/AFP via Getty Images)

The Birmingham VA System is reminding veterans that resources are still available to assist with mental health concerns.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, veterans are encouraged to utilize online resources for routine or non-urgent mental health care and questions to reduce potential exposure to the virus.

Resources available online include:

Telephone and video appointments – Through VA Video Connect, veterans can receive care at home. To set up the service, veterans can send their provider a secure message on My HealtheVet. More information on the service can be found on the VA website.

– Through VA Video Connect, veterans can receive care at home. To set up the service, veterans can send their provider a secure message on My HealtheVet. More information on the service can be found on the VA website. Prescription refills – Veterans are encouraged to continue taking all medications as prescribed and talk to their provider if they have any concerns. Refills and home deliveries can be requested on My HealtheVet or the Rx Refill mobile app. Information on safely storing medications can be found on the VA website.

– Veterans are encouraged to continue taking all medications as prescribed and talk to their provider if they have any concerns. Refills and home deliveries can be requested on My HealtheVet or the Rx Refill mobile app. Information on safely storing medications can be found on the VA website. General resources – Information about managing stress and anxiety, as well as general mental health resources can be found on the VA website’s coronavirus page.

– Information about managing stress and anxiety, as well as general mental health resources can be found on the VA website’s coronavirus page. Text message reminders – Veterans can receive text messages with information about coronavirus, as well as monitor their symptoms and get help contacting their VA facility. Enroll in the app online.

– Veterans can receive text messages with information about coronavirus, as well as monitor their symptoms and get help contacting their VA facility. Enroll in the app online. Mental Health Month Resources – Even during the coronavirus pandemic, the VA is emphasizing “Now is the Time” during May, which is Mental Health Month. Stories of recovery and Mental Health Month resources can be found online.

Even during the pandemic, Birmingham VA (and its outpatient clinics) is still taking appointments. Veterans can call (205) 931-8101 x5508.

For emergency help, the Veterans Crisis Live is also available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at (800) 273-8255, option 1, or online.