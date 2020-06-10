Birmingham extends mask ordinance through early July

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – In Birmingham, the city council has extended its face mask ordinance through July 3rd.

The decision came in a 7 to 1 vote last night.

The ordinance calls for citizens to wear masks in public.

It went into effect May 1st.

