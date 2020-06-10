Birmingham extends mask ordinance through early July Coronavirus by: WHNT News 19 Posted: Jun 10, 2020 / 07:14 AM CDT / Updated: Jun 10, 2020 / 07:14 AM CDT BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – In Birmingham, the city council has extended its face mask ordinance through July 3rd. The decision came in a 7 to 1 vote last night. The ordinance calls for citizens to wear masks in public. It went into effect May 1st. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction