BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Tuesday, the Birmingham City Council made masks mandatory in all public places beginning May 1.

According to our news partners at AL.com, the ordinance applies to those ages 2 and older and in all public places anywhere outside a person’s home or vehicle.

The lone exception to the ordinance is if a person is exercising outdoors.

Those violating the ordinance could face fines up to $500 and/or 30 days in the city jail.

