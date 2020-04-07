Be sure to take care of your mental health during COVID-19 pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For many people, the outbreak of COVID-19 may be stressful. Fear and anxiety about a disease can be overwhelming and cause strong emotions in adults and children.

Coping with this stress can make you, the people you care about, and our community stronger.

A representative from the Recovery Organization of Support Specialists (ROSS) said there are several ways those who are struggle with depression, mental health issues or substance abuse during this time can get help. The number one recommendation: Reach out to others for support.

If you have a therapist reach out to them maybe over the phone, or call a family member or friend. If you are in recovery, make sure you stay connected to your recovery. Don't let yourself get in a bad place.

ROSS has a free 24-hour helpline that people can call if they need someone to talk to - (844)-307-1760

Right now they are also hosting free group therapy sessions via Zoom. They have one every Wednesday and Friday at 6 p.m. The link to those is on their Facebook page.

The CDC also talks about maintaining mental wellbeing during this strange time. They recommend people try taking deep breaths or meditation, eat healthy, well-balanced meals, exercise regulary, and get enough sleep. Try to avoid alcohol and other substnaces as a way to cope and again they say try to connect with people. You are not alone.

For parents, the CDC says you can help your child cope by maintaining as much of a "normal" routine as possible, as well as taking some time to talk with them about COVID-19 and addressing their concerns.