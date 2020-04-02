BBB says scammers are targeting seniors during COVID-19 pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Better Business Bureau says seniors are being targeted by scammers who want to take advantage of the COVID-19 situation.

The BBB says seniors are being targeted through text messages and emails. They say scammers are posing as the U.S. Department of Health.

They tell the victim they need to take a mandatory online COVID-19 test in order to receive the recently approved stimulus payment.

Others get emails stating they qualify for a payment and to click on a link to claim a check.

With the current coronavirus pandemic, scammers will constantly change their tactics to catch people off guard.

To avoid falling victim to a scam the BBB says to reach out to someone you trust if you have a concern.

They encourage avoiding "miracle" product claims as they are likely a scam and really any deal, product or situation that sounds too good to be true.

Be smart and be aware.

Knowing about the scams lurking around can help you protect yourself.

To keep up with the latest scam tactics you can head to the BBB website.

Don't respond to a text, email or phone call from a sender that is unfamiliar, even if it looks official or from a respected agency.