Barbershops open to influx of eager clients

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The length of the stay at home order can be best summed up as one or a few trips to a hairstylist or barber. As people emerge from quarantine a bit scruffier, the demand for haircuts will likely be high for quite some time.

“I came in here Saturday morning and we had 240, I think online bookings. This morning I was looking again and we have 450 online bookings,” said Joseph Cuzzort, the owner of Whiskers, a barbershop in Madison.

As clients make their way to Whiskers, they will have to check in and return to their cars before heading to their barber. Signs on the door require a mask (can be removed for the haircut) and tell customers that many services will not be available due to the threat of COVID-19.

“We are not doing face shaves with razors. We are not doing scalp massages or neck messages,” said Cuzzort.

In a barbershop like Whiskers, the above options are going to be missed. Cuzzort says removing the featured services cuts back on risks to both his clients and their barbers while also cutting down the time for each appointment.

“We are trying to shorten that distance or time that they are doing that and still give them the service they need so they can go back out and look handsome in the afternoon,” said Cuzzort.

The barber stations at Whiskers are already 6-feet apart and the staff up front are separated by plexiglass from customers.

Customers are asked to use hand sanitizer before approaching the counter and when they leave.

During the stay at home order, Cuzzort’s barbers took courses and were Barbicide certified when they returned. The certification is focused on COVID-19. The material touches on how to properly sanitize and work during the pandemic.

For Cuzzort, he’s also turning to his employees for advice on how to make the shop safer for everyone.

“Some of our longstanding employees will advise us as well. They’ll say, hey! Did you think about this? Can we do this?” said Cuzzort.