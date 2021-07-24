Madison County school system makes record hires ahead of 2021-2022 school year

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Madison County students are about a week and a half away from returning for the next school year. Administrators have been busy making a record number of hires in the meantime.

“Its exciting but at the same time it’s challenging,” spokesperson Tim Hall said.

Nearly 200 new teachers and counting are on the roster for this upcoming school year. It is something Hall said is unprecedented.

“We recently learned we set an all-time record. We’re approaching 180 new teachers that have already been hired for this upcoming school year,” he said.

That is not including dozens of hires made for other school employees.

“We’re the 8th largest school district in the state of Alabama with nearly 20 thousand students,” Hall said. “We’re very very busy, the busiest we’ve ever been in Human Resources and personnel.”

He says the pandemic really hurt the district in terms of employee retention over the past year.

“A lot of teachers decided after COVID they no longer wanted to be in the classroom,” he said. “Most of these teachers are replacing teachers who have resigned or retied, decided to get out of the classroom.”

The hiring is not done yet, they’re still looking to fill 90 positions.

“That’s for teachers, that’s for substitutes, bus drives, child nutrition workers, folks in our cafeterias, there are a number of positions open,” he said.

Hall said they’re going to continue trying to fill all of those positions, even if it means that process spills into the first few weeks of the upcoming school year. Hall said right now they especially are needing to fill more special education positions, math teachers and science teachers.

To look at applying with Madison County schools, click here.