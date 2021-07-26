LIST: North Alabama school mask requirements and health protocols for 2021-2022

As back-to-school approaches and the delta variant has caused COVID-19 cases to surge, school boards are finalizing their returning plans for the 2021-2022 school year.

In Alabama, there is no statewide mask requirement for schools, instead, local officials can make their own decisions for their schools.

Here’s a list of the districts mask requirements and health protocols for the year:

Colbert County

Colbert County Schools: Masks are recommended, but not required.

Muscle Shoals City Schools: Masks are recommended, but not required.

Sheffield City Schools: 4-week mask mandate begins August 9.

Tuscumbia City Schools: Masks are not required for students and staff. The full plan is here.

DeKalb County

DeKalb County Schools: Masks are not required. The re-opening plan is here.

Fort Payne City Schools: Four week mask mandate begins August 9.

Franklin County

Franklin County Schools: Masks are encouraged but not required. The re-opening plan is here.

Russellville City Schools: Masks are encouraged, but not required. The re-opening plan is here.

Giles County, Tenn.

Giles County Schools: Masks are not required. Their COVID-19 protocols can be found here.

Jackson County

Scottsboro City Schools: Masks are required for the first week of school. Scottsboro Board of Education is set to meet to discuss an extention on August 12.

Jackson County Schools: Masks are required on buses, but not in buildings.

Lauderdale County

Lauderdale County Schools: Masks are not required.

Limestone County

Athens City Schools: Masks will be required for all staff, faculty and students over age 2. Masks are also required on buses.

Limestone County Schools: Masks will be required on school buses but not in school buildings.

Madison County

Madison City Schools: Masks are required inside school building and on buses.

Madison County Schools: Masks will be required on buses, but not inside buildings.

inside buildings. Huntsville City Schools: Masks required for everyone 2 years old and older inside any HCS building, aboard buses or inside HCS-operated vehicles; click or tap here for additional steps HCS is taking to reduce COVID-19 spread.

Marshall County

Marshall County Schools: Masks are not required.

Albertville City Schools: Masks are required on buses, optional in buildings.

Arab City Schools: Masks required for all faculty, staff, students and visitors.

Boaz City Schools: Masks will be required indoors from Wednesday, August 9 through Friday, September 3.

Guntersville City Schools: Masks are required on buses, optional in buildings.

Morgan County

Decatur City Schools: Masks are not required for students and staff.

Hartselle City Schools: Masks are not requred.

Morgan County Schools: Masks are optional.

If your school district is not listed, health protocols may not have been announced yet. If we happened to miss your school district, please let us know by emailing whnt@nexstardigital.com.