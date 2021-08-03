Huntsville Virtual Academy still enrolling

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Parents and students of the Huntsville City Schools system still have time to enroll for the Huntsville Virtual Academy. The school system is allowing parents to enroll their students until Monday, August 9 at 8 a.m.

“After assessing the public health conditions in North Alabama, the school system is giving parents a final option of whether they feel that would be a good fit for their student and ultimately enroll in the program if they feel that is a good fit,” Craig Willams with Huntsville City Schools told News 19.

If parents wish to enroll their student, Huntsville City Schools does want to remind parents it is a semester-long commitment.

“Switching them mid-semester is hard on staffing and can be difficult, so if your student starts in person or virtually, we ask that students stay till the end of the semester,” Williams said.

Like last year, Huntsville City Schools will be re-evaluating mid-semester if they will be continuing virtual learning for another semester, “That way we give parents plenty of time to decide on whether they feel that will be a good fit and of course take a look at the public health situation here in North Alabama,” Williams said.

If you would like to enroll your child in the virtual academy, click here.