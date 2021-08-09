Fort Payne City Schools 4-week mask mandate begins August 9

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — Fort Payne City Schools issued a four-week mask mandate for their buildings and buses set to begin on August 9.

Superintendent Brian Jett wrote in a recommendation on that after consulting with local doctors and direct recommendations from Dr. Harris with the Alabama Department of Public Health, “The Fort Payne Board of Education is requiring all students, teachers, staff, and any visitors must wear masks when in school buildings and classrooms for the first 20 days beginning August 9, 2021.”

The recommendation states that Jett will reevaluate this mandate to determine if it needs to be extended or return to personal preference after September 3.

Fort Payne City Schools return to the classroom on August 10.