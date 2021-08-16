Florence City Schools to require masks for the 2021-2022 school year

FLORENCE, Ala. — The Florence City Board of Education announced that masks will be required as they begin the school year on Thursday.

Florence City Schools is one of the last districts in the Valley to go back to school this year as their first day of classes is set for August 19.

The masking requirement is for Pre-K through 12th-grade students, teachers, faculty, staff, and visitors inside an FCS building.

Exceptions to the rule include students involved in physical education and while eating. Faculty and staff exemptions include adults that are alone in classrooms, offices, etc. Masking will not be required while outside the school buildings.

“After examining the effects of COVID-19 in school systems that have opened in our region without

masks, it was my recommendation for facial coverings. Requiring masks will help FCS get in front of

any possible outbreaks while also helping us prevent sending mass numbers of students home as

close contacts.” FCS Superintendent Dr. Jimmy Shaw said in a press release.

Florence City Schools and the Florence City Board of Education will reevaluate masking requirements

as the 2021-2022 school year progresses.