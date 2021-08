Back-To-School dates across the Tennessee Valley

Back to School, speech bubble. Banner, poster, speech bubble with text Back to School. Geometric memphis style with message back to school. Explosion burst design, speech bubble. Vector Illustration

(WHNT) — Though your child may not be as interested in the back-to-school date as parents are, we’ve put together a comprehensive list of the school districts in the Tennessee Valley and their start dates for the 2021-2022 school year.

Colbert County

Colbert County Schools – Friday, August 6

Muscle Shoals City Schools – Friday, August 6

Sheffield City Schools – Monday, August 9

Tuscumbia City Schools – Tuesday, August 10

DeKalb County

DeKalb County Schools – Friday, August 6

Fort Payne City Schools – Tuesday, August 10

Franklin County

Franklin County Schools – Tuesday, August 10

Russellville City Schools – Wednesday, August 11

Giles County

Giles County Schools – Monday, August 2 (1/2 day)

Jackson County

Jackson County Schools – Thursday, August 5

Scottsboro City Schools – Monday, August 9

Lauderdale County

Lauderdale County Schools – Monday, August 9 – PreK-6 and 7-12 Hybrid A students; Thursday, August 12 – 7-12 Hybrid B students

Florence City Schools – Monday, August 19

Lawrence County

Lawrence County Schools – Tuesday, August 10

Limestone County

Limestone County Schools – Friday, August 6

Athens City Schools – Wednesday, August 11

Lincoln County, Tenn.

Lincoln County Schools – Monday, August 2 (1/2 day)

Fayetteville City Schools – Monday, August 2

Madison County

Madison County Schools – Wednesday, August 4

Huntsville City Schools – Wednesday, August 4

Madison City Schools – Wednesday, August 4

Marshall County

Marshall County Schools – Tuesday, August 10

Albertville City Schools – Wednesday, August 4

Arab City Schools – Monday, August 9

Boaz City Schools – Wednesday, August 11

Guntersville City Schools – Wednesday, August 11

Morgan County

Morgan County Schools – Wednesday, August 11

Decatur City Schools – Thursday, August 5

Hartselle City Schools – Monday, August 9 (Last Name A-K) – Tuesday, August 10 (Last Name L-Z)

If we happened to miss your school district, please let us know by emailing whnt@nexstardigital.com.