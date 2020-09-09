Skip to content
Back to School 2021
LIST: North Alabama school mask requirements and health protocols for 2021-2022
Marshall County Schools going virtual until January
Video
Tuscaloosa City Schools moving to in-class learning 4 days
Video
ADPH hiring, outsourcing to meet COVID-19 case investigation needs in schools
Video
TN Education Commissioner: 50% drop in 3rd grade reading proficiency; 65% in math
More Back to School 2021 Headlines
Bob Jones High School return date pushed back to Oct. 12
Madison County Schools bus driver tests positive for COVID-19
Video
Academy for Academics and Arts temporarily transitioning to remote learning
Video
Local educators share concerns about return to in-person learning
Video
Athens parents given option to send kids back to classroom early
Video
Athens City Schools remote students can head back sooner than originally planned
Huntsville City, Madison County Schools starting to return in-person Monday morning. Here’s what to expect.
Video
Huntsville City Schools begin staggered return to classroom Sept. 14
Madison County Schools wants parents to know these things before kids go back Monday
UNA sees record-high increase in enrollment for Fall 2020
Video
Huntsville
Highest paying jobs in Huntsville for high school graduates
Lily Baker and Ann Catherine George on helping NICU families through their sister’s fund
Video
Huntsville Hamfest returns to VBC next month
Hundreds of bikers hit the road for Unity Ride
Video
Huntsville native Nicholas Dunlap wins US Junior Amateur Championship
More Huntsville Headlines
Shoals
Authorities search for missing 6-year-old Lauderdale County boy
University of North Alabama names new Director of Athletics
Elkmont man drowns at Joe Wheeler State Park
Video
Muscle Shoals City Schools to host third vaccine clinic for students and employees
Video
Colbert County man goes home after 222-day hospital stay battling COVID-19
Video
More Shoals Headlines
Northeast Alabama
Decatur city officials worried about COVID-19 spike
Free school supplies for Limestone County students
Albertville Fire & Rescue receives $28K grant from Firehouse Subs
Fort Payne City Schools releases 2021-22 health protocols, will not require masks
Albertville woman pleads guilty to sodomy, bestiality
More Northeast Alabama Headlines
The Weather Authority
Even Hotter Weather On The Way
Gallery
Hot, hazy and humid: few storms still possible
Gallery
MJO, SAL: Components of Quiet Tropics
Increasing Odds: moderate chance of tropical development
Haze and humidity for Thursday
Gallery
More The Weather Authority Headlines