WATCH THURSDAY: “COVID & the Classroom: Coping with the Struggle”

TENNESSEE VALLEY, Ala. – Nineteen weeks have passed since the Tennessee Valley’s students last attended school. In those weeks, parents, guardians, teachers and school staff have been inundated with a dizzying amount of options, procedures and guidance on how to best manage education during the pandemic.

As districts get ready to start the 2020-21 school year, WHNT News 19 will provide an in-depth look at what it means to return to the classroom, whether physically or virtually. This 30-minute special will also feature insight from school leaders and students, along with coping strategies to deal with this overwhelming time.

Please join us Thursday, August 6 at 6:30 p.m. for “COVID & the Classroom: Coping with the Struggle.”