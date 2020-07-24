Wallace State Community College reopening with hybrid classes, virtual student services

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Wallace State Community College announced reopening plans Friday. The first day of classes is set for Monday, August 17.

For classes, lecture and theory will be taught online, with hands-on demonstrations, labs, and skill checks taking place on campus. Group sizes will be limited to comply with social distancing and classroom sizes.

The on campus instruction will finish by Thanksgiving, with final exams and presentations taking place online after Thanksgiving.

Clinicals and other on the job training will continue as long as each site allows. Wallace State said some programs have already planned for virtual or alternate experiences if necessary.

Students can register for classes in person and online through Lion Central.

Several other student services divisions remain open for walk-ins, appointments, and online.

The Wallace State Cafe will open on August 10, and will serve food in to go boxes. Dorms will also open at limited capacity.

The Wallace State Library will also open for in-person and virtual services, with the library’s computer lab available for community members to complete their 2020 census.

Masks are required in all buildings and Wallace State will provide reusable masks to every student and employee.