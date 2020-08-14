Virtual orientation starts for Albertville City high school students

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Students enrolled in the virtual program at Albertville City Schools will have a material and Chromebook pick up at the Albertville high school lunchroom.

Students in grades 7th through 9th will pick up their Chromebooks and materials on Friday, August 14th, while students in the 10th through 12th grade will pick up Monday, August 17th.

This pick up will be drive-thru style and all virtual students MUST be accompanied by a parent to sign paperwork at this pickup time, according to ACS.

The school says you will not leave your vehicle. School staff will bring the necessary paperwork to you on a clipboard, and when completed you will be given materials and Chromebook.

Albertville City School’s Chromebook Pickup Route

They ask students and parents to enter the high school by turning off McDonald Avenue beside the AHS Gymnasium and continue to the AHS Lunchroom.

Pick-up Schedule:

7th Grade – Friday 8/14, 8-9 AM

8th Grade – Friday 8/14, 9-10 AM

9th Grade – Friday 8/14, 10-11 AM

10th Grade – Monday 8/17, 8-9 AM

11th Grade – Monday 8/17, 9-10 AM

12th Grade – Monday 8/17, 10-11 AM

