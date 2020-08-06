UNA students prepare for Fall 2020 move-in with restrictions due to COVID-19

FLORENCE, Ala. — It’s August and that means it’s almost time for school to start and UNA students are getting ready to move back on campus. Although, the move-in process is looking a little different this time around.

Housing and Residence Life Director Jennifer Sutton said the university is doing everything possible to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 on campus.

“Typically, it’s a three-day move-in process,” Sutton said. “We kind of have a big weekend and that’s really exciting. We are looking forward to kind of more of a slower pace opportunity this week since move-in has been extended to seven days.”

During those seven days, Sutton said students have reserved check-in times based on their building, floor, and wing. When checking in, residents and their guests will have their temperatures taken at a health services drive-thru station before parking and heading to the residence hall.

Students should also present their daily health check passports so Housing and Residence Life staff will know they’ve been cleared to be on campus.

Move-in officially begins on Sunday, but some students have gotten a head start.

“We have actually had students moving in throughout this week,” Sutton said. “Some of our special groups, and organizations, and athletics, and our apartment residents have been coming in throughout the week.”

The residence halls can get crowded during move-in so they’ve limited the number of guests each student can have.

“Each student can have three guests to help them move in and get settled and make all of their Walmart and Target runs if they need to do when they get here,” Sutton said.

It’s all part of Housing and Residence Life’s promise to be as informed and trained as possible.