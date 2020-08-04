Tennessee Valley school start dates, reopening plans

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – More than 161,000 students attend 28 public school systems throughout the Tennessee Valley’s 11 counties. Each district has released its start dates and plans for the 2020-21 school year. Those plans feature a mix of traditional and virtual learning options with a variety of safety protocols in place as school leaders work to manage educational expectations, along with health concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic. The only guarantee in these plans is that they are certain to change.
- Albertville City: August 17, 2020
- Arab City: August 17, 2020
- Athens City: August 17, 2020
- Boaz City: August 20, 2020
- Colbert County: August 24, 2020
- Decatur City: August 12, 2020
- DeKalb County: August 10, 2020
- Fayetteville City: August 3, 2020
- Florence City: August 20, 2020
- Fort Payne City: August 12, 2020
- Franklin County: August 20, 2020
- Guntersville City: August 25, 2020
- Hartselle City: August 10, 2020
- Huntsville City: August 17, 2020
- Jackson County: August 7, 2020
- Lauderdale County: August 24, 2020
- Lawrence County: August 12, 2020
- Limestone County: August 7, 2020
- Lincoln County: August 3, 2020
- Madison City: August 12, 2020
- Madison County: August 19, 2020
- Marshall County: August 20, 2020
- Morgan County: August 12, 2020
- Muscle Shoals City: August 20, 2020
- Russellville City: August 19, 2020
- Scottsboro City: August 12, 2020
- Sheffield City: August 17, 2020
- Tuscumbia City: August 20, 2020