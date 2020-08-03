Students across Lincoln County, Tennessee returning to school Monday

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. – Monday is the first day back at school for students in Fayetteville and Lincoln County.

As they head back to the classroom, things are looking different than they have in the past.

Lincoln County Schools will have a half day today with the first full school day tomorrow.

Fayetteville City Schools is implementing a staggered schedule so some kids come today, more tomorrow and everyone will be back by August 6.

Monday, fourth, fifth, and ninth-grade students head back to the classroom, and the district is implementing a lot of precautions in an effort to protect students and staff.

All teachers and staff will have their temperatures checked daily.

Of course, they will be sanitizing whenever they can and the school district says desks will be spread out as much as possible.

All cafeteria personnel will wear plastic face shields or masks and gloves while preparing and serving food.

Bus service will continue to be provided, but officials are encouraging parents/guardians to transport students themselves whenever possible.

If siblings ride the same bus, they will sit together.

Assigned seating will be enforced on the bus, and masks will be required on buses. They will be provided if necessary.

The district also has a plan in the event there is a spike in cases. If there is a substantial spread, meaning more than one percent of students or 344 active cases of the virus are reported, instruction will move completely virtual.