State funds on the way to help Madison County Students with internet

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey committed $100 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to deliver free internet access to eligible K-12 students in their homes this fall.

The state says the funds will be used to purchase internet service for low-income households with K-12 students so the children can participate in virtual and distance learning.

The Alabama Broadband Connectivity for Students program will provide free internet access for eligible students who are enrolled in the National School Lunch Program through their schools.

What to expect:

A Letter will arrive in the mail within next 5 – 10 days

A Voucher will be included

It will Include a list of internet providers in your area

You will need to contact a provider

Provide your code to the provider

Your account will be set up and paid for by the state

According to the school, if your student is eligible for free or reduced lunch through their school, you are already enrolled in the Alabama Broadband Connectivity for Students program

The school says it is very important for you to have an accurate student address on file with your school. If you have recently moved, please call your school to update your address.