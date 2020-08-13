State employees eligible for generous tuition scholarships from UNA

FLORENCE, Ala. — The University of North Alabama is doing everything it can to get students ready for the upcoming fall semester.

This week, traditional students can be found cautiously returning to campus as they move into their residence halls, but the university is also focused on those looking to expand or further their education.

That’s why UNA launched a comprehensive learning agreement with the State of Alabama.

“There are nearly 30,000 state employees in the State of Alabama and we want every single one of them to be a UNA student and have a good educational experience in one of our baccalaureate programs, graduate programs, or even one of our certificates or micro credentials,” University Provost Ross Alexander said.

Provost Alexander said that any full-time state employee who applies is eligible for what he’s calling an attractive tuition scholarship.

“This is just one of our larger scale endeavors and initiatives to help employees achieve their educational goals,” Alexander said.

UNA offers several degree programs that are beneficial to anyone working for state agencies like ALEA, the Department of Public Health, and DHR. See below:

The M.S. in Social Work and M.S. in Family and Community Services for the Department of Human Resources or Department of Youth Services;

The B.S. and M.S. in Criminal Justice for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Bureau of Pardons and Paroles, and the Department of Corrections;

The M.S.N. and B.S. in Applied Health Services for the Alabama Department of Public Health;

The B.B.A. and M.B.A., which could be beneficial to numerous types of jobs and agencies, and many more.

Classes begin soon and the university wants state employees to know that registration for these programs is open so don’t hesitate to apply.

For those who would like to apply but think an August start date is too soon, the university has online programs that are available in eight-week terms, so you still have a second chance to apply for later this fall.

For more information, contact the UNA admissions office at (256) 765-4100 or visit una.edu.