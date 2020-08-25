Russellville City Schools will be learning remotely following Labor Day

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. – Russellville City Schools says ALL students will learn remotely for four days following the Labor Day holiday weekend.

In-person instruction will be closed from September 8th to 11th of 2020.

The school says parents and students will receive more specific information from each student’s school and/or teachers about what the Remote Learning platform will look like for those four days.

RCS emphasizes that the decision was not made based on existing cases but due to the spikes in COVID-19 cases after the Memorial Day and Fourth of July holidays. The school made the decision to be proactive.

The six days between Labor Day and our return to in-person school on Sept. 14 will give anyone who might be exposed to the virus time to show symptoms (generally 4-7 days), according to RCS. They hope this will eliminate or reduce the number of students/faculty/staff who might unknowingly come to school after being exposed during the long weekend.

The school says the short term closure will also allow them to test the remote learning plan.

RCS says they will continue to serve curbside breakfast and lunch Sept. 8-11, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. daily at the Russellville Elementary School cafeteria entrance.

The school also says to have reliable internet before Sept. 8. For assistance, you can communicate your needs to your child’s school. Information on the Alabama Broadband Connectivity (ABC) for students should be in your mailbox this week. ABC will provide vouchers for connectivity for your home/student through Dec. 30.