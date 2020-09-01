Officials says remote learning options available for students in Madison County area schools

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Last week all three public school systems in Madison County announced they will be phasing back to face to face learning sooner than originally planned.

In July, Huntsville City, Madison City, and Madison County school systems announced they were going to start the 2020-2021 school year remotely. Madison County and Huntsville City schools said students would attend the first 9 weeks of school remotely.

Last Friday, school system officials told parents they planned to face-to-face learning after Labor Day, weeks earlier than originally planned for two systems.

Madison City’s plan stated leaders would reassess around Labor Day to see if they would continue online learning through the first nine weeks of school.

Monday, during the Madison County COVID-19 briefing Mayor Paul Finley explained some of the reasoning behind this change.

“First and foremost, they talked to some of the districts that started in school about best practices, what’s worked. Secondly, they did not have some of the equipment they needed for the sanitation of the schools themselves and so, they’ve now acquired that,” Finley said.

There are options for parents who would like their child to continue learning remotely for the entire first nine weeks of school.

A spokesperson for Huntsville City Schools says parents should contact their student’s school and let them know if they would like to continue remote learning if their child is not enrolled in the Huntsville Virtual Academy.

At Madison County Schools, leaders say if parents did not sign up for remote learning earlier this year, they must sign up to continue remote learning by Friday, September 4th. In addition to that, if a parent signed up for remote learning, but they would like their student to return to class when face-to-face instruction resumes, they too need to sign up by September 4th.

For Madison City Schools, parents who did not sign up for remote learning should email their child’s principal. There is a wait list and no guarantee that the student will be able to continue remote learning, but school leaders say they will try to honor the request.

More details about each school system’s plan will be released soon. Huntsville City Schools will explain their plan in much more detail at their school board meeting Thursday night. A Madison City Schools spokesperson said more information about their plan would be released to parents Monday night. A lot of questions are answered on an FAQ section of their website.