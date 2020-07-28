Northwest-Shoals Community College releases reopening plan for fall semester

MUSCLE SHOALS & PHIL CAMPBELL, Ala. — Northwest-Shoals Community College is getting ready for the upcoming fall semester with its reopening plan.

The college is giving students the option to choose from traditional, online, or hybrid classes. President Glenda Colagross said the college is building on what was learned in March during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic while also focusing on keeping students, faculty, and staff as safe as possible. The college understands that every student’s situation is different and wants to offer delivery methods that meet each need.

“We want to make sure that we offer something that so that regardless of what the student really needs that they feel comfortable and they feel safe because we all learn best when we’re in a very comfortable setting,” said Northwest-Shoals Public Information Officer Trent Randolph.

For anyone on campus, face coverings and social distancing are required.

Registration for the fall semester is open now and continues through the beginning of classes—which begin on Monday, August 17.

For more information on registration, click here.

To view the complete reopening plan, click here.