Muscle Shoals City Schools encourages families to download app to stay informed

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — Even when there isn’t a global pandemic, good communication from school systems is extremely important.

That’s why the Muscle Shoals Board of Education created the Muscle Shoals City Schools App. It serves as a resource to provide students and their families with real-time updates on attendance, grades, lunch accounts, and other news.

While the app is required for students, parents are also strongly encouraged to download it. “We’re getting told things to change and we need to get that information to the parents as soon as possible,” Technology Coordinator Kevin Stephenson said. “This gives us a single point for that and also, we’re trying our best to be more contactless.”

All students in grades 6-12 will be given a take-home Chrome Book and can access information from the app there if they don’t own a smart device.

The app is available for download from both the App Store and Google Play.