Marshall County Schools will reopen with traditional & virtual learning options

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – As the start of the new school year inches closer, Marshall County Schools released its reopening plan which includes both in-person and virtual learning options for families.

Parents have until July 27 to register and decide between traditional or virtual learning.

With the exception of DAR Middle School, students in grades 6-12 will return on August 20. Grades PreK-5 along with DAR Middle School will follow a staggered start beginning August 20 through August 25.

An isolation area has been established on each campus for students exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, according to the plan. Students and staff will receive washable masks.

If Marshall County falls into the ‘Very High Risk’ category under the state’s risk indicator dashboard, traditional learning will transition to remote learning.

Students who enroll in the virtual option will have to remain in that option for the 9-week grading period unless an exception is granted due to extenuating circumstances.

Grades PreK-5 will use SchoolsPLP while learning from home. Grades 6-12 will utilize the Edgenuity.

To read the district’s complete reopening plan, including information about social distancing, extracurricular activities and sanitation protocols, click here.