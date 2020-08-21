Marshall County school district students return to campus

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Students at several school districts returned to the classroom Thursday. including Arab and Boaz City Schools and Marshall County Schools.

Marshall County Superintendent Cindy Wigley told WHNT News 19 that things went smoothly on the different campuses on the first day back.

Kindergarten through fifth graders returned in a staggered start.

Wigley said her district is still waiting on 2,000 new Chromebooks that are being held up in customs, but she expects to get them sometime in September.

She told WHNT News 19 the district bought more than $300,000 worth of supplies and equipment to make sure the students and staff are better protected from COVID-19.

“We have several students who have chosen to learn online, and so that has made room in the classrooms for social distancing, so we’ve moved desks around and purchased additional desks as needed and made space for social distancing. We’ve also purchased tri-fold sneeze guards for younger grades who are not under the mask order,” said Wigley.

“When it comes to classroom teachers, there’s nothing more important than the kids that are sitting here and we’re going to do the absolute, dead level best that we can do to make sure they’re safe,” said Marshall Technical School public safety education instructor Lt. Martin Killion.

Currently, around 35% of students district-wide have chosen the virtual option.

Wigley said they ask that students remain in their chosen learning option for nine weeks, but added that schools will work with students if they decide to switch sooner.