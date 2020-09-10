Madison County Schools wants parents to know these things before kids go back

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Madison County Schools students will head back to the classroom next week, and the district has a list of things it wants parents to be aware of before they get to class.

The district said students will be required to wear face masks throughout the day, including on buses and in classrooms. Buses and classrooms also will have assigned seating.

There will be nurses and special temperature monitors set up at each school, officials said. Nurses have trained the teachers on how to help students and staff properly sanitize, they said. Schools also will have an isolation station for students with potential illnesses.

Plexiglass has been installed in various locations, officials said, and the schools will work to maintain social distancing “to the extent feasible.” All schools also will have established protocols and procedures for student meals, they said.

Students with last names beginning with A through K will attend school Sept. 14-15. Students with last names beginning with L through Z will go Sept. 17-18. All students will then be back Sept. 21.

The district said an estimated 70 percent of students will be back on campus, while the rest continue with remote learning.