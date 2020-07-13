Madison County Schools release finalized reopening plan to parents

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Parents of students in the Madison County School System have a better understanding of the system’s reopening plan. The system released the detailed plan on Monday after some final discussion at the board meeting on Thursday.

The plan includes three instructional options: Traditional, Remote and Madison County Virtual Academy (for grades 3-12).

The school system is taking a tiered approach to the school year based on the spread of coronavirus within the system. They do, of course, have preventative measures in place. But the number of cases and rate of community spread will determine at which level the schools will operate.

Related Content Watch: Madison County School Board releases reopening plan Video

The plan thoroughly explains what will be expected of students at each level of concern. When there is minimal spread, students will be in whatever their chosen instructional option. However, if the school board determines there is a moderate spread of COVID-19, students will be divided into two groups that will report to school on alternative days. If there is substantial spread, the school buildings will be closed.

Madison County Schools says they will use the following criteria to determine the level of operation of each school and/or school system:

The number and/or percentage of current cases in both a school and/or the school system

The number of staff and/or percentage of staff that are quarantined due to COVID-19 in school and/or the school system

Recommendations from the Department of Public Health

Recommendation from the Alabama Department of Education

The level of safety measure will also determine if students will have to wear face coverings in the classrooms, if there will be field trips, and how meals will be served.

You can read the entire reopening plan as presented by Superintendent Allen Perkins here. There is also an FAQ list here.