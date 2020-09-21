Madison County Schools bus driver tests positive for COVID-19

ATHENS, Al -- Athens City Schools is giving students who elected for remote learning, an opportunity to return to the classroom a bit earlier than expected.

Remote elementary students will now have the option of going back to school on September 28 and secondary students on October 6.

Acting Superintendent Beth Patton says she made the call due to the low COVID-19 infection rate in the area and after receiving over 80 emails from parents calling for the change.

"Most of our parents were working and trying to do the remote learning so I think that was a bigger challenge than most families realized," Patton said.

Previous plans had parents who opted for virtual learning at the beginning of the school year waiting until October 19 to choose whether or not to send their kids back to the classroom.

In order to elect to switch your child from virtual to in-person learning early, Patton said parents must fill out a survey sent to them by September 18.