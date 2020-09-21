Madison County Schools bus driver tests positive for COVID-19

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — A Madison County Schools bus driver has tested positive for COVID-19, school officials said Monday.
The district did not identify the bus driver but said in a situation where employees come into contact with children, their parents are notified. The bus driver’s school route was not disclosed.
A Madison County Schools spokesman said bus drivers wear face masks, and students on the bus are required to wear them as well.
Students in Madison County went back to the classroom last week after a period of virtual learning.