Madison County Commission adds wifi, copiers to community centers for virtual students

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Madison County District 4 Commissioner Phil Vandiver shared photos of two community centers in the area and said they are now equipped to help students with virtual classes.

Saturday, final touches were added to make wifi services available inside and outside Madison Cross Roads Community Center and Monrovia Community Center.

If you need to use the wifi, copiers, tables, or chairs, they are free to use.

Vandiver said you can find wifi password taped to the front door.

Students under 16 will need to have adult supervision at the community centers.