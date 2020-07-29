Madison City Schools update reentry plan for fall school year

MADISON, Ala. – The first day of school is fast approaching and Madison City Schools released more information for their fall reentry plan.

This time they have outlined the expectations of teachers for their Elementary virtual learning program as well as their Secondary virtual learning.

As students head to their virtual classrooms teachers will be expected to create a schedule that is both consistent and a little bit more flexible than traditional school in order to fit in with family’s schedules.

Teachers are expected to determine a daily live, virtual lesson time. this should be scheduled for the same time each day.

The school says different grade levels will try to alternate times to avoid requiring families with students in different grades having lessons at the same time.

Live lessons will be recorded that way if a student needs to watch it again, they can.

Each student will also have scheduled small group time with the teacher every week to provide differentiated instruction.

The small group lessons may focus on reading and/or math.

There will also be a daily time for the students to join the teacher virtually for help on assignments or any other questions they may have.

The weekly schedules shared with parents will include links the students will need for that week along with all of the assignments for each subject.

The school says teachers are not adding additional work to students throughout the week unless it is absolutely necessary.

The schedule for the week will be shared with families through Schoology by 8:00 a.m. every Monday.

Virtual learning in Madison City Schools will start August 12th.