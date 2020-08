MADISON, Ala. – As students go through their first week of virtual learning, Madison City Schools has set up a ticketing system to help track and respond to students’ technology needs.

The district said the new site has sections that deal with elementary- and secondary-specific help topics that can be referenced before parents submit a ticket. There also is a page with solutions to common problems that can be checked.

Parents with technology-related issues can use this site to submit a ticket.