Madison City Schools Hosts Safety Bus Rodeo

MADISON, Ala. – For the time being Madison City school buses may not be picking up students, but their bus drivers aren’t hitting the brakes.

Instead they are using this time to sharpen up on their driving and safety skills not by taking a class but with a friendly competition, they call it The School Bus Safety Rodeo.

Normally, the rodeo is a statewide event but this year because of COVID-19 it’s canceled, so Madison City is having their own.

All week drivers from different schools have been practicing maneuvers, doing safety inspections on rigged buses, and enjoying some sweet treats and Chick-Fil-A sandwiches.

Safety and preparation are essential for bus drivers, so this is one way they can make sure they are ready to serve students once they come back to class.

“Safety is the number one priority that we emphasize and practice every day and this is just another way that we can in fact practice and make sure that we self reflect on things that we need to work on as we are on the roads in our routes,” says John Wilson the Madison City Schools Transportation Director

There will be a solo winner and a team from a school will also be named champion, the prize… bragging rights. The main goal is to have some fun and keep the wheels on the bus going round.

Madison City Schools is actively hiring bus drivers. They receive benefits such as health care and retirement. If you are interested in applying, contact Madison City Schools.