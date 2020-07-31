Madison City Schools create task force to provide resources for parents this school year

MADISON, Ala. – Madison City Schools now has a Community Collaboration Task Force to provide resources for parents and students for virtual learning this year.

The task force is working to identify what resources are available, what resources are still needed and how to connect parents to resources.

“We wont be the administrator of the resources, but how can we connect the dots? Because they are coming to the city schools with questions,” says Madison City Schools Development Office Coordinator, Lee Shaw.

Lee Shaw with Madison City Schools says the task force includes the Huntsville Madison County Chamber of Commerce, businesses, elected officials, non-profits, churches, healthcare workers and parents and the Parent-Teacher Association.

“It really encompassed a lot of groups and individuals. There were about 36 different individuals represented from 17 organizations across our community,” says Shaw.

Shaw says the district knew this would be a big undertaking but it’s something they also knew they had to do to truly help parents during this unprecedented time.

“We have the most awesome community and it took one phone call to all these organizations… And they were just organizations that have worked with us in the past and organizations that are eager to get involved in our community.. And the immediate answer was yes,” says Shaw.

The task force is pooling resources for four specific areas:

Child nutrition

Virtual assistance

Childcare needs

Social and emotional wellbeing of families and students

The task force’s first meeting was July 29, and they are working swiftly to have all resources available to parents and students before the start of school on August 12.