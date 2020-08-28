Madison City Schools announces Sept. 8 start for reentry plan

MADISON, Ala. – Students in Madison City Schools will begin the return to schools in phases following Labor Day, according to Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols.

The Reentry Plan by Schools –

Elementary schools (Pre-K thru 5th grade) will start Tuesday, Sept. 8 on an A-B rotating schedule, divided by last name.

The “A” group will attend Tuesday/Thursday and “B” group on Wednesday/Friday).

Elementary will then go to a full 5-days-a-week schedule beginning Sept. 14 and so on.

Middle schools (grades 6-8) will begin a two-week, A-B rotating schedule on Sept. 14, with Wednesdays being an all-virtual day where no students will be in school.

The “A” group will meet Mondays/Thursdays and “B” group on Tuesdays/Fridays.

The all-virtual Wednesdays will also allow time for a deep cleaning of the schools.

Middle Schools will go to the 5-days-a-week schedule starting Sept. 28.

High schools (9-12) will start an A-B rotation the week of Sept. 21 and continue the week of Sept. 28, with Wednesday’s remaining an all-virtual day.

Meeting days will be the same as middle schools: “A” group on Mondays/Thursdays and “B” on Tuesdays/Fridays.

Following the fall break holiday of Oct. 5-9, Madison City Schools plans to have all school-based learners on the normal full week schedule. The school says that depends on the COVID-19 status and ADPH/CDC guidance and protocols.

“I believe that after much discussion with school districts across the state, this staggered re-entry plan will help make us sure that all protocols and procedures can be established for a successful return to school. Next week, PPE materials will be delivered to all schools beginning with our elementary locations. Guidelines and protocols will be finalized at the school level and communicated with our parents. After talking with many other districts, I am confident that we can return our students and maintain a setting that has a low risk level. I will continue to provide more information in the days ahead.” Madison City School Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols

Have a question? Submit it here.