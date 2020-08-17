Huntsville City Schools students heading back to (online) school Monday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – This first day back is going to look completely different than most students are used to.

Huntsville City School students had two options: Traditional – where they start the first nine weeks from home. Or Huntsville’s Virtual Academy – where they sign up to learn remote for the entire semester.

Here’s some information from the school system that may help with your child’s first day.

Teachers will be reaching out to students this morning if they haven’t already done so.

WiFi is available if you need it; campus wifi extends 300 yards in all directions from every school building and WiFi buses will also be available to connect to every day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There are seven different buses scattered around the district.

Meals will still be served at all school sites, but will now be grab and go style. Students who are enrolled at schools that are under the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) will still get free meals. If a student doesn’t qualify for a free meal then parents can add funds to their online account to pay for it.

Huntsville City School officials say they have more than ten thousand students enrolled in the Virtual Academy.