Huntsville City, Madison County Schools starting to return in-person Monday morning. Here’s what to expect.

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Students have been in session for almost three weeks now, and those in the Huntsville City School district will head back to the classroom on a staggered schedule.

Starting Monday, Pre-K through eighth grade will be the first ones back.

Next Monday, September 21, grades 9-12 will also return on a staggered schedule. The school district is requiring masks, and schools will have a Health Check Station where staff members will be evaluated before entering the building.

The Huntsville Education Association conducted a survey with questions specific to Huntsville City Schools’ plan to return students and educators to school buildings. The survey showed that 89 percent of participants believe that the school system has not prepared employees with the needed safety equipment or procedures to come back safely. More than 1,000 educators responded to the survey to voice their opinions.

Students in Madison County Schools are also heading back to the classroom. Students will head back on different days based on alphabetical order.

Classrooms have been set up with social distancing in mind, face masks are required on buses and in classrooms, Plexiglas separates work stations where there is assigned seating, and nurses will be in every school, with an isolation station set up in case of potential illness.

MCSS Superintendent Allen Perkins had a message for parents prior to the start of in-person classes.

As many children are heading back to school, school zones will be back in effect. Huntsville Police are reminding people to slow down in these areas and that they will be strictly enforcing the speed limit to keep students safe.

School Zones are again in operation tomorrow as middle school students head back to in class learning. Please slow down in these areas. Watch out for our kids & crossing guards. pic.twitter.com/hJwQlrkoTE — Madison Police Dept (@madisonpoliceAL) September 14, 2020

The Madison Police Department wants to remind you to be cautious on the roads Monday morning and every morning, especially in school zones.

Middle schoolers in Madison City Schools return to the classroom Monday too. Last week, elementary schoolers in Madison City returned to class, and high schoolers will begin to return in one week.