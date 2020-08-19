Girls Inc. opens day camp to virtual learning families

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – This fall, Girls Inc. in Huntsville will offer an all-day program for as long as remote learning is required.

The program is available to girls in grades 2-6. The girls will follow their remote learning schedules and staff will make sure the girls stay on task.

As a way to follow COVID-19 precautions, Girls Inc. has reduced the class size from 15 to 9, leaving room for approximately 45 girls.

Girls Inc. says they will modify their programs based on the decisions of Huntsville City Schools. The organization has always offered an after school program with some tutoring, but this program is brand new to follow their mission of inspiring girls to be strong, smart and bold.

If you’d like to help Girls Inc. in their efforts, you can donate cleaning and school supplies. Those donations can be dropped off at Girls Inc. on Blue Spring Road anytime between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.