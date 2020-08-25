Fund established to help nonprofits providing supervised learning for Madison County students

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A fund has been established to help support nonprofits providing supervised learning for students in Huntsville, Madison and Madison County.

Toyota Alabama, Raytheon Technologies and The Junior League of Huntsville have provided $50,000 in seed funding to get the Remote Learning Supervision Fund started, according to the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber.

Other groups who want to donate to the fund can do so at this link. The deadline is Sept. 25.

The fund is for nonprofits that are providing supervised learning for students in Huntsville, Madison and Madison County school districts that are running remotely or on a different schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently all three public school systems in Madison County are conducting classes virtually for the first nine weeks.

The fund will help provide scholarships and subsidies for parents who can’t afford existing options for childcare, according to the Chamber.

Grant applications will be open soon, officials said.

The Chamber also has a listing of organizations on its website that are offering enhanced services for supervised learning support.