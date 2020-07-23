Franklin County Schools releases calendar and reopening plan

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala — On August 20, school bells will ring again in Franklin County. Superintendent Greg Hamilton has released both the calendar and reopening plan for the 2020-2021 school year.

“We’ve been trying to put a plan together that’s best for the students of Franklin County,” Hamilton said. “Our number one goal is to make sure our kids are safe, as well as our teachers and faculty.”

The thing parents have been waiting to find out—Franklin County will offer both traditional face-to-face learning and a remote learning plan.

“If they don’t feel safe sending their kids back to school at this time, they can take the remote plan,” Hamilton said. He added that the remote learning plan will also be used for students who test positive for COVID-19, those in quarantine, and those not in traditional classes for reasons the school board deems necessary.

To complete those remote assignments, students require a fast and consistent internet connection. The school board has taken steps to make it readily available for families who may not have access. “We have put high-speed internet in a lot of the fire departments, community centers, and this is the place that the parents and kids can go to do their lessons,” Hamilton said.

The superintendent said nothing can replace one-on-one instruction with a teacher, but the system is trying its best to be as close as possible. “Some of the kids may not be with help being quarantined or being sick,” Hamilton said. We’re just trying to keep them on the same playing field and get through this pandemic.”

Franklin County Schools also has a plan for blended learning which will combine face-to-face and remote instruction. That plan will only be enforced if the Alabama Department of Public Health or Education recommends it.

To view the complete reopening plan, click here.