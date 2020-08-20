Florence City Schools superintendent provides update on first day of classes

FLORENCE, Ala. — August 20 was the first day of school for Florence City Schools and Superintendent Jimmy Shaw provided an update on how it went.

He spoke on the system’s switch to Silver and Blue Remote Learning for students in grades 7 through 12. He also spoke on other safety precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 among students and faculty.

Those precautions include one-way halls, wearing face masks, and an updated visitor policy. To help minimize contact, even our camera crews were limited from going inside the schools. Florence City Schools provided us with video in which all students and faculty could be seen wearing their face masks.

“We’ve had great intake; we’ve been to all the schools,” Dr. Shaw said. “It’s great to see smiling faces of students back in school; teachers are very happy to see them back—some nervousness but lots of relief to see that at the end of the day, even though you have masks and all the precautions, it’s just school.”

Dr. Shaw said while this year looks different, it’s good to take a step back into normalcy.