Florence City Schools revises opening plan for traditional learning at some schools

FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence City Schools administrators are making a revision to the district’s back to school plan that was released on July 30. The change only affects traditional school students of Florence Middle School, Florence Freshman Center, and Florence High School.

Beginning on August 20t, FCS students in grades 7-12 will participate in Silver and Blue

Remote Learning. This alternating schedule will place half of our student body on

campus during any given school day.

Students with the last name beginning with A – K will be assigned to the Silver team, while students with the last names beginning with L – Z will be assigned to the Blue team.

Silver team members will attend traditional classes on Mondays and Wednesdays, and

participate in remote learning on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Blue team students will attend traditional classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and

participate in remote learning on Mondays and Wednesdays.

On Friday of each week, teachers will conduct online class meetings for all students, no

matter which team they are. Students will be expected to participate in these meetings

scheduled for each class period. The teacher will provide links to the online classes

before the meeting.

The decision to implement the Silver and Blue Remote Learning Plan came from revised

guidance by the Alabama Department of Public Health released on August 4.

ADPH revised their definition for “direct contact”, while also including additional

information on COVID-19 symptoms which would lead to close contacts and isolation.

The daily schedule of a student in grades K-6 allows them to remain in their classrooms,

except for intentional movements during the day. Whereas students in grades 7-12

must change classes eight times per day. This makes limited contact impossible.

Therefore, FCS will implement remote learning in 7-12.

Meals will still be made available each day to students who are not on campus but wish to receive a nutritious breakfast and lunch. Meals must be picked up at the school in which the student

attends. Students will have to be present at the time of meal pick-up and give their

student identification number to a Child Nutrition Program employee.

FCS will not provide transportation to and from campus for students to pick-up meals on remote

learning days. Meal distribution will begin on Monday, August 24, and take place each

day from 12:15-1:15 p.m. in an outside area of the school designated by the principal.

FCS will continue to offer eligible students bus transportation to and from campus on

their designated traditional school days. Schedules will be provided to participating

parents and students as soon as possible.

Their plan is for the Silver and Blue Remote Learning Days to conclude at the end of the first grading period on October 9, but that will remain open to change.