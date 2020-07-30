Florence City School release reopening plan

FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence City Schools released its 2020 Back to School Guidance Plan Thursday. The plan includes both traditional and virtual learning options for families.

In accordance with Gov. Kay Ivey’s amended safer at home order, children in second grade and above will be required to wear a face mask in school. Families are asked to provide a face mask for their child to wear on a daily basis. Kindergarten and first-grade students will be required to wear a mask during times of transition.

Visitors will be limited and are subject to health screenings before entry. At this time visitors will not be allowed during lunch.

Any student that starts the year in traditional school can transition to virtual school at any time. Students that participate in virtual learning can transfer to in-person learning after the first nine weeks.

Parents can choose between four virtual pathways designed to meet the needs of students in K-6 schools via Schoology. Virtual school for students in 7-12 grades will be available through Canvas.

For additional information about campus procedures, extracurricular activities and sanitation, read the district’s complete plan here.