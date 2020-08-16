Elkmont High School closed all week due to COVID-19, classes going virtual

ELKMONT, Ala. – Elkmont High School has confirmed the school will be closed all week.

In a letter to parents, school staff confirmed there have been multiple cases of COVID-19 both within the community and at the school itself.

The school will be closed and classes will be taught virtually all week.

For those who don’t have devices for virtual instruction, the district will distribute devices Sunday, August 16 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. for seniors and 5:30-6:30 p.m. for juniors at the front of the the school.

Plans for additional grades will be sent out as soon as possible.

Staff said the decision will be re-evaluated at the end of the week, and extra steps will be taken to clean and sanitize the school.

“This decision to close Elkmont High School was not made lightly. It is our greatest priority to provide a safe learning environment for our students, staff, and community. We will be reevaluating the situation at the conclusion of this week and we will be taking extra care to clean and sanitize the school this week as well. Thank you for your support of Elkmont High School.” Elkmont High School Principal Elizabeth Cantrell