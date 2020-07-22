Decatur City School unveil reopening plans with face coverings required

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur City Schools back to school plan includes required face coverings for students.

Superintendent Michael Douglas announced the plan through a Youtube video Tuesday night.

The plan requires face coverings for Pre-k through second-grade students unless they’re behind a desk, protective barrier, or when social distancing is possible.

Students in 3rd through 12th-grade must use face coverings but remove when social distancing is possible. The district says they will issue each student 3 face coverings.

School starts back august 12th with traditional, blended and virtual options.

Parents of currently enrolled students interested in the virtual option should fill out an application by noon Monday.

To register for virtual or blended school, please complete the form by clicking here.

The district says they will reassess plans based on four phases with each phase lasting about one month.

Student and parents can read the complete plan for Decatur City Schools here.